Vale (VALE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Vale to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.01. Vale has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $17.55. The firm has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Vale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VALE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.98.

Institutional Trading of Vale

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd raised its position in Vale by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 773,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after purchasing an additional 161,643 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Vale by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 88,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,687,000. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vale by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 440,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,551,000. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vale

(Get Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.