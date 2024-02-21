V Square Quantitative Management LLC Raises Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.1% in the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 86,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 29.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 997,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,139,000 after purchasing an additional 224,226 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 420,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,658,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.75.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

STLD opened at $122.61 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $136.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.80 and its 200-day moving average is $111.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

