V Square Quantitative Management LLC Increases Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 100.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in SBA Communications by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,760,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,260,000 after purchasing an additional 23,330 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 0.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,801,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,838,000 after purchasing an additional 21,792 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 6.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,698,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,423,000 after purchasing an additional 161,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,143,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,764 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.31.

SBA Communications Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $207.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.03. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $185.23 and a 52 week high of $279.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.50, for a total transaction of $304,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SBA Communications news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.50, for a total transaction of $304,087.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 37,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.94, for a total transaction of $9,015,308.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,898,307.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,310 shares of company stock worth $31,411,930 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SBA Communications

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.