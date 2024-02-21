V Square Quantitative Management LLC Grows Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Campbell Soup by 0.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Campbell Soup by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 3.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 0.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 38,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $42.16 on Wednesday. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $56.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day moving average of $42.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $132,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

