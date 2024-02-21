V Square Quantitative Management LLC Grows Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 153.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at $276,426,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 9.0% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,410,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,477,000 after acquiring an additional 445,775 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at $87,241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 53.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,117,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,449,000 after acquiring an additional 389,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 33.7% during the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,057,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,024,000 after acquiring an additional 266,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.36.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTW opened at $275.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $195.29 and a 1-year high of $278.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.22.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.