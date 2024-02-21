Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.59

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.59 and last traded at $43.36, with a volume of 360764 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Friday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.09.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.71.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.37%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 21.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,133,038 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $336,328,000 after buying an additional 2,138,104 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $39,144,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 165.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,740,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,423 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 239.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,724 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,043,000 after purchasing an additional 858,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,672,586 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $273,835,000 after acquiring an additional 674,790 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

