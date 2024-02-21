Upland Software (UPLD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Upland Software to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Upland Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $8.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.07. The stock has a market cap of $148.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upland Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Upland Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 32,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Upland Software by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Upland Software by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Upland Software by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 15.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on UPLD. Roth Mkm cut shares of Upland Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Roth Capital cut shares of Upland Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.88.

View Our Latest Report on Upland Software

Upland Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.