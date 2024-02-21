UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Up to $3.89

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.89, but opened at $4.02. UP Fintech shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 92,648 shares.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on UP Fintech from $2.84 to $3.17 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.23.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $70.15 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIGR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in UP Fintech by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in UP Fintech by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,881,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 51,577 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in UP Fintech by 31.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UP Fintech by 21.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 128,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 22,564 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in UP Fintech by 63.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 144,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 56,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

