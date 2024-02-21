UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Reduced by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,648 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.6% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,045 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $20,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 49,995 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $520.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,945,356. The firm has a market cap of $481.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $554.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $521.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $518.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.34 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.79.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

