United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

United States Lime & Minerals has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of USLM opened at $250.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.81. United States Lime & Minerals has a 52-week low of $141.59 and a 52-week high of $266.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 5,979 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.27, for a total transaction of $1,550,175.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,202,784.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 150.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 28,950.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the third quarter worth about $104,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 142.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 57.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. 26.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

Featured Stories

