United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,082,594,000 after purchasing an additional 357,974 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,889,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,456,055,000 after purchasing an additional 628,944 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,590,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,430,504,000 after purchasing an additional 388,258 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,740,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,387,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.55. 632,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,309,987. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.63. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The stock has a market cap of $126.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Argus downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on United Parcel Service

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.