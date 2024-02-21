UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Sells 73 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 776 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 237.7% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Teleflex during the third quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 9.6% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 43.3% during the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 23.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 621,445 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $122,058,000 after buying an additional 117,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFX opened at $250.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $177.63 and a twelve month high of $276.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.60 and a 200 day moving average of $223.05.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Teleflex from $228.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Teleflex from $221.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.30.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,748.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

