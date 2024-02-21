UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Sells 319 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lessened its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 246.7% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,880,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,027,000 after purchasing an additional 241,771 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 312,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,259,000 after purchasing an additional 87,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne Price Performance

TECH stock opened at $70.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $51.79 and a one year high of $89.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.18.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bio-Techne

About Bio-Techne

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.