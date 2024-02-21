UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Sells 26,968 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,300 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 26,968 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 82.8% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Target by 150.6% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Target from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.92.

Shares of TGT opened at $150.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.28 and a 200-day moving average of $128.07. The company has a market cap of $69.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $172.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

