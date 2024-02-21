UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Raises Position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 557.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 62.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 18.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT Stock Performance

NTST opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.83, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.00. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $20.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is 745.52%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTST shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $17.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTST

NETSTREIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.