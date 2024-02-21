UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Lowers Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,436 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth $32,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 71.2% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 203.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 261 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $140.05 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $238.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.20.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Illumina’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.95.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

