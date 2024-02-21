UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the third quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the first quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 366.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised CareTrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

CareTrust REIT Price Performance

Shares of CTRE opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a current ratio of 8.67. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $23.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.08 and its 200-day moving average is $21.51.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 228.57%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

