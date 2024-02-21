UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Increases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Boeing by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 54.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $203.37 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.87.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Bank of America cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.63.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

