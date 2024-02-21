UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fiserv from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $13,184,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,165,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,184,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,038 shares of company stock worth $41,389,939 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI stock opened at $147.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.88. The company has a market cap of $88.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.99 and a 12 month high of $149.16.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.