UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $894,000 Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in McKesson were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $633,960,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 16.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,953,000 after acquiring an additional 708,438 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 94,078.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,628,000 after acquiring an additional 595,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,522,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Down 0.8 %

McKesson stock opened at $506.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $519.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.42.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $525.00 to $559.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

