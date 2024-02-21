UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $726,000 Stock Position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,468,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,068,000 after purchasing an additional 222,726 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 210,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 79,247 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,603,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,971,000 after purchasing an additional 142,286 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 120,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 20,987 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LXP. StockNews.com raised LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

NYSE:LXP opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $11.14. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.12.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

