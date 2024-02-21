UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $524,000 Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $723,255,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at $392,142,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Enbridge by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,213,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,122,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 36.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,447,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $348,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,200 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge stock opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $40.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.51. The company has a market capitalization of $73.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.659 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

