UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Grows Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,227.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 32.2% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.91 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $32.21.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $441.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.82 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 521.74%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $7,767,395.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,306,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,595,368.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $560,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,380,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,740,078.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $7,767,395.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,306,546 shares in the company, valued at $38,595,368.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $23.56.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

