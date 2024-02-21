UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALGN. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.90.

Align Technology Stock Up 1.5 %

ALGN opened at $313.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.64. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $413.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $274.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Align Technology news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,802.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

