UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Cuts Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,952,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $31,594,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 693,439,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,406,496,103.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $31,594,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 693,439,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,406,496,103.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,241,781 shares of company stock worth $526,545,372 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $162.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $165.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.01. The stock has a market cap of $193.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

