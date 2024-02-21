UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Buys 300 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after buying an additional 2,110,196 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $50,254,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,057,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $218,728,000 after buying an additional 1,402,169 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,815,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $62,194,000. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $165.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 641.85 and a beta of 3.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.35. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $193.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 104,767 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total value of $18,355,178.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,792.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 104,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total transaction of $18,355,178.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,792.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total value of $184,798.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,373.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,249,977 shares of company stock worth $176,875,245. 33.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on COIN shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $124.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coinbase Global from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Coinbase Global

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.