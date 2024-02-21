UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Trading Up 4.9%

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) rose 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $203.61 and last traded at $203.32. Approximately 34,296 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 55,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on UFP Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

UFP Technologies Stock Up 4.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Technologies

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

In other news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 2,775 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.06, for a total transaction of $480,241.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,489,740.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 23,025 shares of company stock worth $4,141,029 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UFP Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in UFP Technologies in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

