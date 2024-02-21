UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UFPI. DA Davidson lowered UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $110.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.96 and a 200-day moving average of $108.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.49. UFP Industries has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $128.65.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 7.14%. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UFP Industries will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 176,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,099,000 after acquiring an additional 100,038 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 241.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 99,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,429,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

