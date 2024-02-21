UBS Group AG Buys 1,831 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.82% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $16,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $612,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,845,000. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VIOO opened at $97.29 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $80.90 and a 52-week high of $101.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.58.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

