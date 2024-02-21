Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Acquired by Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,653 shares during the quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned 0.13% of Twilio worth $14,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Twilio by 68.3% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 328.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 18.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In related news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $106,738.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,529,034.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,024,240 shares of company stock worth $4,554,507 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Down 1.2 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE TWLO traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $56.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,166,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,480,286. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.81 and its 200-day moving average is $64.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.02 and a 1-year high of $78.16.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Twilio from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC lowered shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.89.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

