Tucows (TC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Tucows (TSE:TC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TCX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd.

Tucows Stock Performance

Shares of TC stock opened at C$29.55 on Wednesday. Tucows has a 52 week low of C$21.62 and a 52 week high of C$45.42. The company has a market cap of C$322.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,907.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.40.

Get Tucows alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Elliot Lawrence Noss sold 10,500 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.79, for a total value of C$249,795.00. In other news, insider Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV bought 21,987 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$21.76 per share, with a total value of C$478,393.15. Also, Director Elliot Lawrence Noss sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.79, for a total transaction of C$249,795.00. 8.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

Read More

