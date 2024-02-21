Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $519.80 Million

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Trust Wallet Token has a market capitalization of $519.80 million and approximately $41.43 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trust Wallet Token token can currently be bought for approximately $1.25 or 0.00002442 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Trust Wallet Token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000612 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00016884 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005342 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token is a token. It was first traded on February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is the native utility token of the Trust Wallet ecosystem, which serves as a multi-purpose utility token for the Trust Wallet community.Trust Wallet Token (TWT) was created by the team behind Trust Wallet, the popular multi-cryptocurrency wallet application, founded by Viktor Radchenko. The use cases for Trust Wallet Token (TWT) include governance, staking, and access to additional features or benefits within the ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trust Wallet Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trust Wallet Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trust Wallet Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trust Wallet Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.