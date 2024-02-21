Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Down 6.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.3% during trading on Wednesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $31.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Trupanion traded as low as $22.86 and last traded at $22.86. Approximately 188,938 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 743,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.39.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Trupanion from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

In related news, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $31,865.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $131,323.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Trupanion news, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $31,865.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $131,323.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 10,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $265,538.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,517.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trupanion by 12.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 10.0% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 45.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $950.02 million, a PE ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.84 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

