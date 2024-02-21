Truist Financial Cuts Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $386.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Truist Financial from $387.00 to $386.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.46% from the stock’s current price.

HD has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. HSBC downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.76.

HD opened at $362.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $360.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $353.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.50. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $368.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

