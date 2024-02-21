True Wealth Design LLC Sells 270 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

True Wealth Design LLC decreased its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 15.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 18.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after buying an additional 15,773 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SEI Investments by 11.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in SEI Investments by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

SEI Investments stock remained flat at $66.27 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,277. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.24 and its 200-day moving average is $60.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $52.19 and a 1 year high of $67.56.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $484.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.59%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Insider Activity

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 29,343 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $1,754,124.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,029,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,992,450.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 29,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $1,754,124.54. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,029,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,992,450.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,122,735.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,665,197.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,013 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,719 in the last ninety days. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

