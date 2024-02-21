True Wealth Design LLC Raises Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,627 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 546 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.90.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

JAZZ traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.69. 137,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.59, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $111.25 and a 1-year high of $147.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $49,735.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

Further Reading

