True Wealth Design LLC Raises Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of True Wealth Design LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.90. 938,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,109. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.77. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.62 and a 12-month high of $42.15.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.