True Wealth Design LLC Purchases New Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after acquiring an additional 60,227,825 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. now owns 68,374,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,450,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $644,436,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,704,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,657,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,116,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922,710 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:USB traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.98. 5,067,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,393,776. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The stock has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average of $37.86.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 59.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,021 shares of company stock worth $3,760,229 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

