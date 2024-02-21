True Wealth Design LLC Purchases New Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 64.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 2.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ALSN. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Allison Transmission Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ALSN traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.59. The company had a trading volume of 576,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,108. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.04. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.61 and a one year high of $72.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.49. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $775.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

