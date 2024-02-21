True Wealth Design LLC Purchases 1,129 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,140,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,734,108. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.49 and a 200 day moving average of $31.15.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 31.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.51%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.