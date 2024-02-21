True Wealth Design LLC Purchases 1,026 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 121.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 20.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the second quarter valued at about $102,000.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

TLK traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $29.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day moving average is $24.54.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

