True Wealth Design LLC Has $796,000 Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

True Wealth Design LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BILS. CWM LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,515,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,662,000 after buying an additional 144,297 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,298,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,100,000 after purchasing an additional 99,646 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 3,525.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 983,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,797,000 after purchasing an additional 956,441 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 431.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 982,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,820,000 after purchasing an additional 797,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 690,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,611,000 after buying an additional 449,897 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:BILS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.30. The company had a trading volume of 182,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,896. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $98.89 and a 52-week high of $99.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.24.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

