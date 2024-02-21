True Wealth Design LLC Has $791,000 Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

True Wealth Design LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,824 shares during the quarter. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in ASE Technology by 212.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of ASX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,363,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,822,938. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $9.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.24.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

