True Wealth Design LLC Has $773,000 Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 2,926.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 208.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AYI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.80.

Insider Transactions at Acuity Brands

In related news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,350,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,350,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,172.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AYI traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.36. 45,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.45. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.30 and a 1 year high of $244.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $934.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.14 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

