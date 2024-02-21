True Wealth Design LLC Has $742,000 Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNY. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

SNY traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.37. 774,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,064. The company has a market cap of $119.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.28. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $57.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.35.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

