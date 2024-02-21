True Wealth Design LLC Has $2.89 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

True Wealth Design LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.0% of True Wealth Design LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $246.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,444,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,064. The company has a market capitalization of $347.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $190.18 and a 1-year high of $250.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.14.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

