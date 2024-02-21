True Wealth Design LLC Buys 2,740 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 54,800.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 6,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,068,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,180,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 6,083 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,068,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,180,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,394,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,105 shares of company stock worth $17,475,982. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CI traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $342.00. The company had a trading volume of 437,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $100.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $310.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.08. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $344.42.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.15.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

