Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.61, Briefing.com reports. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Travel + Leisure Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of TNL traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.33. 169,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,317. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.16. Travel + Leisure has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $43.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travel + Leisure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,722,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,136,000 after purchasing an additional 466,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 13.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,206,000 after buying an additional 1,197,611 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,057,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,980,000 after buying an additional 636,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,515,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,667,000 after acquiring an additional 74,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,527,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,281,000 after acquiring an additional 127,314 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TNL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.63.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Featured Articles

