Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) rose 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.91 and last traded at $4.88. Approximately 5,792,189 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 16,772,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

RIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Transocean from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Transocean in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.80.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.17 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 44.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Transocean by 446.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,996 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Transocean in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Transocean by 38.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Transocean by 3,800.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,850 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

