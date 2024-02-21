TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,859,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 567.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $677,860,000 after acquiring an additional 644,578 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 128.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $603,465,000 after acquiring an additional 459,787 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,206,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,973,326,000 after acquiring an additional 335,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $180,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDG traded up $4.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,163.31. 44,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,117. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $686.46 and a 12 month high of $1,165.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a PE ratio of 49.19, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,054.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $948.10.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.55, for a total value of $2,774,875.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,008,691.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 18,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.89, for a total value of $18,482,918.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,522,809.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.55, for a total transaction of $2,774,875.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,008,691.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,062 shares of company stock worth $95,806,106. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. William Blair started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,096.73.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

